Sunday morning worship service is at 10 a.m. We will also be live streaming on Facebook, under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Pastor Ron’s message: The Presence of God.
Everyone who claims to be a follower of Jesus Christ needs the presence of God in their lives. This means that we need to be people who are filled with the Holy Spirit.
The Holy Spirit should be evident in all we say and do. Only then will our families, friends, the church and the world see Christ in us. The power that filled Jesus, filled the early church and has filled believers throughout the church age continues to fill those who seek the Lord for this wonderful gift today.
— Dianne Doyle
