Our Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Doyle.
Over the past 50-plus years our nation has fallen so far from God, both spiritually and morally, that it’s hard to recognize our country anymore.
We now reject God and the Christian values that we once held so dear. The political climate, anger, violence and political correctness is the result of this decline.
Sadly, even many of our Bible-believing churches are now using popular opinion as their rule of faith instead of the word of God. However, even with all that’s going on in our country today, we are still so blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world.
So, what’s the answer to the mess we find ourselves in? In 2 Chronicles 7: 11-14, we are instructed to humble ourselves and pray. God is calling his people to cry out to him in earnest prayer with a faith that does not waiver, knowing that with God all things are possible.
This kind of prayer moves the hand of God and will bring true revival.
This is what our country needs, because if we do not see revival in our nation, we will see more of God’s judgment. Will we continue to be one nation under God or will we be a nation gone under?
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.