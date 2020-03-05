Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: Our God is able (2 Kings 5:1-15; Matthew 19: 26; Ephesians 3: 20).
Naaman was a commander of the king’s army in Aram and a great man in the sight of the king. However, he had leprosy, for which there was no cure at that time. Naaman felt he had no hope until a little slave girl told about a prophet in Samaria who could cure him. Naaman asked permission from the king to go to Samaria to see the prophet. Even though, at first, he allowed his pride to hinder him, he finally did what the prophet told him to do and he was miraculously healed.
We’ve all faced situations at one time or another when we felt we had no hope. However, we have to remember that we serve a God who is more than able to meet all of our needs (not our wants). It may not be on our timeline or in the way we want him to, but he will always be faithful to meet them.
I wonder sometimes if we don’t receive what we ask from God because of our pride. We try to dictate to God about how he should do things instead of just simply obeying what he tells us to do.
Do you feel like you have no hope today? Why don’t you just turn to God and then do what he tells you to? He is faithful and he’s only a prayer away.
Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle