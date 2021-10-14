Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
With all the crazy things that are happening in our world today, I can totally understand why so many people are discouraged and even afraid. There is no right or wrong anymore because people just rationalize everything away to suit their own ideas.
Everything seems like it’s upside down and that evil is winning. However, with all the chaos that is going on around us, this is the very time that we need to get down on our knees and pray and trust God to do what he said he would do.
So, no matter what we see going on around us we need to remember that God is still in control. For further encouragement you need to read Psalm 46. This will lift you up and give you the hope you need. I also like to read Habakkuk 1:5 where God says, “Look among the nations and be utterly astounded. For I will work a work in your days which you would not believe, though it were told you.”
I believe this and I am watching and waiting to see what God is going to do, because I know that it will be spectacular. This is God’s promise to us.
— Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.