Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.
We face many types of storms in this world. We’ve all faced so many things over the past couple of years with COVID-19 and all the problems this virus has caused. Let’s not forget all those who were affected just recently by Hurricane Ian as well.
However, as Christians, when we face the storms of life, there are some important things that we need to remember. If we put our faith and trust in Jesus, we know that we are never alone, because he has promised to be with us and bring us through. We know that everything will be OK, because he has promised that he will work all things out for our good.
Just knowing this truth brings us a peace that passes all understanding. So as followers of Jesus, no matter what storm we face, remember that we are not alone, everything will always work out by fully believing this truth and we will experience that wonderful peace that passes all understanding that only Jesus can give. (Mark 4:35-41)
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.