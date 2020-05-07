Until further notice, we will be live-streaming our Sunday services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle's message: Hope can be described as: optimism, faith, confidence, trust and expectation, which is something that everyone needs right now. I’m sure that all of us hope that this coronavirus pandemic soon comes to an end. And through faith in Jesus Christ, we know that it will, because he is in full control of everything in this world. When we repent of our sins and invite Jesus into our hearts, he gives us a new life and a living hope that no one can ever take from us.
In this life we can choose the road that leads to adversity and death, or we can choose the road that leads to hope and life through Jesus Christ. He has promised to never leave us nor forsake so we are never alone. This should bring great hope, joy and peace to everyone who puts their faith in Jesus Christ. We know that he will give us the strength that we need to bring us through all the situations we face in this life. You can have this hope, joy and peace in your life as well. Jesus is there for you and he is only a prayer a way.
— Dianne Doyle