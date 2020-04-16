Until further notice, we will be live-streaming our Sunday services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: Christ has risen (1 Corinthians 15:3-20; Matthew 27:32-66 & 28:1-7; John 19:30-39; Acts 1:3; Hebrews 6:19).
With all that’s going on in our world today, there just doesn’t seem to be much to celebrate, especially with the coronavirus, which has caused so much heartache and loss. However, we just celebrated Easter, which is the most holy of all holidays on the Christian calendar. This is the day that Jesus rose from the dead!
After all the agony Jesus had already endured, he was nailed to a cross as the one and only sacrifice for the sins of the world. He freely gave his life for us so that we may live. Jesus’ final words on the cross were, “It is finished.”
His sufferings were finished, as well as his work of redemption for the world. He was buried in a tomb, but on the third day the angels rolled the stone away and Jesus rose from the grave. Jesus was victorious over death and the grave, and because he lives we can live, also. One day we will be with him for all eternity. Now that’s good news and definitely something to celebrate.
— Dianne Doyle