In the Bible we see many powerful prayers that moved the hand of God. Joshua’s prayer for the sun to stand still. Moses’s prayer that opened the Red Sea so the Israelites could cross over on dry ground, Jesus’s prayers that healed the sick, restored sight to the blind, cast out demons, calmed storms and raised the dead.
We need to realize that the book of Acts continues today. But if we expect God to move in the same way today as he did back then, our prayers must be powerful and effective as well. They can be if we are filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, and we allow him to work in and through us. Jesus is not changed. He still desires to work his miracles through us, but this requires us to have faith in Jesus and to earnestly seek him to see miracles happen today. Powerful prayers require faith in God and believing without a doubt that he has granted what we have asked for. Then, we can stand on the word of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.