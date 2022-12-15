When we think about Christmas, the focus is on the birth of Jesus. Next, we focus on Mary, the mother of Jesus. However, very little is said about Joseph, the husband of Mary and legal father of Jesus.
Even though we are not given a lot of information about Joseph in the gospels, his faithfulness to God, Mary and Jesus is clearly seen. He was a righteous man and when he was put to the test to protect his wife and son he passed with flying colors. As a result of Joseph’s faithfulness to God, he was given the privilege of being the earthly father of Jesus. Just as Joseph was faithful and received so many blessings from God, the Lord desires that we be faithful to him in our lives as well.
During this Christmas season, be faithful to God in all that he calls us to do. We will not only be a blessing to others, but we will be blessed ourselves in incomprehensible ways. Sunday morning worship God is at 11 a.m.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
