Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m.
The Lord is our deliverer today and always. In Exodus 14:10-18 and 29-31 we see how the Lord delivered Israel from its enemies after putting trust in him. God has not changed.
As the enemy attacked God’s people, we can be sure he will attack us as well, but how we react to the attacks is what makes the difference. Do we grumble and complain and blame others or do we turn to God and ask him to help us?
We need to remember that we serve a God of miracles and just as he provided a way through the Red Sea on dry land for the Israelites, he will see us through our Red Sea experiences as well. So, when you are facing something that looks hopeless, just turn to God, stand still and let him do his work.
We can always trust him because he will never let us down. He’s only a prayer away.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.