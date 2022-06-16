Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m.
We live in a society where behavior that was condemned in the past and considered immoral is accepted by many as being a normal part of our society today. Our nation was founded on Christian values, but there are so many groups out there now with causes that are anything but Christian and they are not ashamed to march in the streets to push their immoral agenda upon America.
There are cults that are not ashamed to go door to door with their false gospels either. However, I want us to realize that we also should never be ashamed to live for Christ and to share the good news of Jesus to a world that is lost and dying. Jesus is the only one who can turn our nation around so we can truly become “one nation under God” again.
Instead of being embarrassed or ashamed of the gospel, we should be shouting it from the rooftops. Real life begins and ends with Jesus Christ and with the power of the Holy Spirit in us, we can overcome every fear and everything Satan can throw at us. We are not alone.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.