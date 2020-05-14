Until further notice, we will be livestreaming our Sunday mornings services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park. We hope you can join us.
Pastor Ron’s Message: Godly mothers and grandmothers. (Acts 16: 1-3; 2 Timothy 1: 3-5; 3: 14-15 & 4: 6-8)
As we celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, I pray you had a chance to reflect on your own Godly mothers and grandmothers and the impact they had and still have on your life today. I believe that most Godly mothers and grandmothers have no idea what a positive influence they have on their children and the world, for that matter. The influence of a believing mother and grandmother on her child and grandchild’s life is immeasurable as they live out their faith and share their faith with everyone around them.
In our Bible reading on Sunday, we found that Timothy became a disciple of Jesus Christ as a direct result of the influence of his mother and grandmother’s sincere faith that they lived out in front of him. What a beautiful legacy they passed on to him. Godly mothers and grandmothers can do the same today by living out their faith at home and outside the home for everyone to see. This is how their children and grandchildren will come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior, by watching them walking the walk and not just talking the talk. By teaching their children and grandchildren to read the bible and pray and seek God’s face, they are giving them a precious gift that no one can ever take away from them. Now, that’s a legacy worth shouting about. Remember that Jesus is always there for you and your family and he’s only a prayer away.
— Dianne Doyle