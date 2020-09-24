Message by Pastor Ron Doyle: Just 13 days ago we remembered the attack that took place against our nation on 9/11 by radical Islamic terrorists. I’m sure most of us can still remember where we were and what we were doing when this attack occurred.
We will never forget the devastation at the World Trade Center Buildings in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Flight 93, which crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
We will never forget the almost 3,000 innocent lives that were lost on that day. At the same time, we will always remember the police, the firefighters and all the first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others. We honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
We also remember and honor our veterans who have served or are currently serving in our armed forces. However, just as we honor these heroes, when it comes to our walk with God we have to remember Jesus Christ, who paid the ultimate price for our salvation. He truly is a hero for all of mankind.
As we look into the word of God we see that there are a number of things we need to remember. First, because of sin we were separated from God, but Jesus brought us back into a right relationship with God. Second, from the moment we accept Jesus as our Savior we become a child of God and we have a home in heaven for all eternity.
Third, the only way we can live for God and walk in his ways is to keep our eyes on the Lord, trusting him to lead and guide us in this life.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11, which will be live streaming on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God Hyde Park.
— Dianne Doyle
