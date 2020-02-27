Pastor Ron Doyle’s message: “God’s love never fails.”
When we think about love, we can’t help but think about the love that God showed to us when he sent Jesus to this world to provide salvation for all who put their faith in him. This is sacrificial love and it’s the kind of love that never fails, because it puts others first.
This is the kind of love that God has for us and this is the kind of love that he wants us to show to others.
Here is an acrostic of love:
L: listening when another is speaking.
O: overlooking petty faults and forgiving all failures.
V: valuing other people for who they are.
E: expressing love in a practical way.
Jesus wants us to have all of these attributes of love in our lives today. With the Holy Spirit working through us and God’s love flowing from us, we can. God’s love in the life of the believer will never, never fail.
Would you like to show this Agape Love to those you encounter today? Jesus will show you how and He is just a prayer away.
Contact information: 802-244-5037.
— Dianne Doyle