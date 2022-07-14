Sunday morning prayer is at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m.
Two weeks ago, we celebrated Independence Day as we remembered our country’s declaration of independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. It is because of our Founding Fathers’ courage and sacrifices we live in the greatest country in the world today.
We also need to remember that God blessed our nation because we were founded on Christian values. Many in our nation have forgotten this essential truth today, but true freedom can only come through faith in Jesus Christ. (John 8:31-32 and 14:6)
Jesus is the way, the truth and the life and he is the only one who can set men free. As followers of Jesus Christ, we need to cherish all we have in him, and never take anything for granted, for only in Christ are we free indeed.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
