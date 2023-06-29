Divine healing is for today and God wants all followers of Jesus Christ to enjoy the benefits of it. However, Satan has deceived many into thinking that divine healing was only for the early church, which is utterly false.
In Matthew 8:16 we see that during Jesus’ earthly ministry, he cast out demons and healed all who came to him. This was a fulfillment of the prophecy in Isaiah 53:4, “He took up our infirmities and carried our diseases.”
We need to realize that the same authority Jesus gave to his disciples for healing in the early church, he also gives to his church today.
In Hebrews 13:8, we read, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” The same Jesus who walked this earth 2,000 years ago still heals today, and we can do the same works as he did through faith in him when we obey God’s word. There are those who want to do things in their own power, which will always lead to failure, but there are also those of us who are hungry for the fullness of God’s mighty power by the Holy Spirit working in and through us.
Sunday worship is at 11 a.m., livestreamed on Facebook.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
