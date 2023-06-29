Divine healing is for today and God wants all followers of Jesus Christ to enjoy the benefits of it. However, Satan has deceived many into thinking that divine healing was only for the early church, which is utterly false.

In Matthew 8:16 we see that during Jesus’ earthly ministry, he cast out demons and healed all who came to him. This was a fulfillment of the prophecy in Isaiah 53:4, “He took up our infirmities and carried our diseases.”

