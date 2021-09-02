Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m.
Last month we looked at how we need revival and the importance of praying for revival. On Sunday, we looked at steps concerning praying effectively for revival. Here are some of those steps. (James 5:16)
Pray the will of God and remember the word of God is the will of God.
Agree with other godly people who pray the will of the Lord. (Matthew 18:20)
Step three is to learn not to undo our prayers by speaking negatively about what we’ve been praying for. (Mark 11:24)
Then, watch what we put in our spirits. Participating in negative thinking or keeping company with negative people, will weaken our faith and our desire for spiritual things. (Proverbs 22:24-25)
Be thankful not just when we receive an answer to prayer, be thankful when we first make our request. (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
Learn to persevere. We are not to give up but pray until the answer comes. (Galatians 6:9)
Understand spiritual warfare. Understanding the weapons God has given us and how to use them will bring the victory. (2 Corinthians 10:4-5; Ephesians 6:11-18)
Most important, be willing to do what God is asking you to do. (2 Timothy 4:2)
— Dianne Doyle
