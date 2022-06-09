Pentecost Sunday is recognized in many churches 50 days after Easter. Pentecost commemorates the coming of the Holy Spirit upon Jesus’ followers. It’s also called the birthday of the church. Before ascending into heaven, Jesus told his disciples to wait in Jerusalem until they received power from on high. As Acts opens, his followers gathered when they heard a roar as a mighty, rushing wind and what looked like tongues of fire came upon them. Suddenly they were filled with the Holy Spirit and began speaking in other languages.
Peter explained this was what Joel prophesied, 800 years earlier. He preached boldly, calling for the people to repent. People were so convicted of their sin all they could say was, “What shall we do?” That’s the question people are asking today, looking at the tragic events in the world. The answer Peter gave then was the same as the answer for us today: repent.
Our problems are spiritual, and they require spiritual answers. As bad as it is, it’s not hopeless as God has promised us that if we repent, he will intercede for our country. He will turn things around.
— Dianne Doyle
