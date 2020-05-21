Until further notice, we will be livestreaming our Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. on Facebook under Trinity Assembly of God, Hyde Park.
Peace is what the whole world is looking for right now during this horrible time in history with the coronavirus pandemic. As this virus causes so much turmoil all over the world, it’s easy to understand how people can be robbed of the peace that God wants them to have. However, real peace can only be found in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, which is not based on circumstances.
When Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead, he not only saved us from our sins and gave us a new life in him, he also renewed our broken relationship with God and gave us his wonderful promise that he is coming back one day to take us to heaven to be with him for all eternity.
Jesus told us he does not want us to worry or be anxious about anything, but to bring all of our concerns and requests to him in prayer. However, it’s our choice. We can worry and fret, or we can pray and cast all of our anxieties and cares on him.
— Dianne Doyle