Sunday service is at 11 a.m.
As we celebrated Independence Day Sunday, many of us remembered just how fortunate we are to live in this wonderful country. However, it’s sad to say but our nation is rapidly declining, both spiritually and morally today. When we look around and see what is happening with all the lawlessness that is taking place, we may wonder what can be done to stop the senseless hate and violence.
It’s because of all the hate and violence that we see that even many of our churches have grown cold in their love for Christ. They are putting popular opinion first, as their rule of faith instead of the word of God. However, God has provided the answer to our situation in his word.
The Lord wants us to know that there is hope for us and our nation when all true followers of Christ turn to him in sincere prayer. We can make a big difference in turning our nation back to God once again when we put 2 Chronicles 7: 13-14 into practice.
— Pastor Ron and Dianne Doyle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.