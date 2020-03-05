The snows came! Vestiges of snowy winters. Thursday, Feb. 27, the wet snow laced the trees like cotton cord with barely a twig visible. Pastor Mike Thorpe of Wolcott United Methodist Church and groom Steven Foster were planning to prepare the chapel on Friday — even as the softer snows fell — for Steven and Kelli Cathleen Kennedy’s wedding at 1 p.m. on Saturday — that once-in-four-years-day on leap year. The wedding party of mountain people were planning to ski and board down and walk up.
The president of the chapel board, the Rev. Rick Swanson, was looking ahead to hoped-for meetings. The “Eye on the Sky” foresees an after-snow meltdown for the lower elevations, perhaps early spring skiing on the trails. Of course, there remain plenty of naysayers, as with the new virus from China — wash your hands often, train yourself to not touch your face, stay 4 feet away from folk (one church in Charlotte practices touching elbows during such epidemics).
We look forward to the report from the wedding party’s service on the Mountain, amid winter’s best gifts, with more to come.
— Dave and Louise Ransom