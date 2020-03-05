Despite what Punxsutawney Phil says, it is still winter. But there is another season you may or may not be familiar with. We are now in the season of the church year known as Lent.
The English word Lent is a shortened form of the Old English word Lencten, meaning spring season. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the English word Lent comes from an Old Germanic word that may possibly have reference to the lengthening of the days as characterizing the season of spring.
The season of Lent in the church year consists of the 40 days leading up to Easter. It is a time when we remember Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness and Israel’s 40 years in the desert.
During Lent, many of our Gospel readings are taken from the Gospel of John. On the second Sunday in Lent, on March 8, we will read from John 3. For my sermon, I am choosing to focus on just one verse from that chapter, John 3:16, one of the most popular Bible verses of all time. In that verse Jesus says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
I hope you will join us this Sunday, either for our 9:30 a.m. traditional service, or our 4:30 p.m. contemporary service, as we consider “25 Words that Changed the World.”
— Rev. Will Vaus