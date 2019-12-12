Every Sunday at 10 a.m., the people of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 39 West Church St. in Hardwick, hold services, and all are welcome. December brings two special Sunday services and the Christmas Eve service, as follows:
• Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m., the Episcopal Bishop of Vermont will be the celebrant at the service and preach the sermon. Special music will be provided by the choir, under the direction of organist Rip Keller, including the bishop’s favorite hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Noted string instrumentalist Jerry Willard will also play during the service.
The Reverend Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown is one of only two African-American women bishops in the entire church, and she particularly seeks to reach out to people who have ever experienced any form of exclusion. All people of any faith or no faith are welcome to meet Bishop Shannon and participate in the service and the special reception afterward.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., all are welcome to participate in this celebration of the Holy Eucharist (communion) at a Festal Christmas Eve service.
Special Christmas music will be played and sung by the choir, under the direction of organist Rip Keller.
• Sunday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m., service of Christmas lessons and carols, which does not include communion.
There will be a series of readings from Scripture, alternating with carols (sung by all, including some beloved Christmas hymns) and special festive music offered by organist Keller and the choir. Coffee hour follows.
— Jessica Noyes