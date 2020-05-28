Pentecost is the birthday of the church when we commemorate the coming of the Holy Spirit on the early followers of Jesus. Join us at this Sunday’s Pentecost Service.
Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service on May 31 at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown ,hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well Sunday morning at 11 (episcopalchurch.org).
There will be no AA Meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham