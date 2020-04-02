“No matter who we are, no matter how successful, no matter what our situation, compassion is something we all need to receive and give.” — Catherine Pulsifer
Virtual Sunday Worship service: Attend St. John’s in the Mountains’ 10 a.m. Sunday prayer service online via the Zoom software app. For more information, see St. John’s website (stjohnsinthemountains.org) and click on “Worship and Activity Center.”
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
The church office will be opened limited hours on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 802-253-7578 if you need an appointment.
— Barbara Cunningham