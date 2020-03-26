“No matter who we are, no matter how successful, no matter what our situation, compassion is something we all need to receive and give.” — Catherine Pulsifer
Virtual Sunday worship service: Attend St. John’s in the Mountains’ 10 a.m. Sunday morning prayer service online via the Zoom software app. For access details, see St. John’s web site (stjohnsinthemountains.org) and click on worship and activity center.
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
Church office hours: The office will be open limited hours on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 802-253-7578 if you need an appointment.
— Barbara Cunningham