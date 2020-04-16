“Spring is when you feel like whistling, even with a shoe full of slush.” — Doug Larson

We hope you will join us for our online Sunday service on April 19 at 10 a.m. For login information, see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on “Worship & Activity Center.”

There are no Easter Week activities April 16-19.

There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 851-8130.

There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 760-7787 or Dick Kraemer, senior warden, at 888-5880 with any needs.

— Barbara Cunningham

