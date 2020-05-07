“Never cut a tree down in the wintertime. Never make a negative decision in the low time. Never make your most important decisions when you are in your worst moods. Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come.” — Robert H. Schuller

Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church, and not the building.

We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service on Mother’s Day, May 10 at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.

Vermont’s Episcopal bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as Sunday at 11 a.m.  (episcopalchurch.org/diocese/vermont).

There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.

— Barbara Cunningham

