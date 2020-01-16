St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church
“O day of peace that dimly shines through all our hope and prayers and dreams,
Guide us to justice, truth, and love, delivered from our selfish schemes.
May swords of hate fall from our hands, our hearts from envy find release,
Till by God’s grace our warring world shall see Christ’s promised reign of peace.”
— Carl Daw Jr., “O Day of Peace”
We hope you will join us at Holy Eucharist Service on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and welcoming fellowship follow the service, with the Rev. Rick Swanson, celebrant, and the Rev. Deacon Zarina Suárez O’Hagin, preacher.
The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition is honored to welcome Kiah Morris as the keynote speaker for its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration. Join us on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m., at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe.
Morning prayer: Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m.
Helping our refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington.
Spirituality group: Thursdays, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m.
AA meeting: Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; the Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com.
Church office hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30.
— Barbara Cunningham
