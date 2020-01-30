“Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.”
― Martin Luther King Jr.
We hope you will join us at Holy Eucharist on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and annual meeting follow. The Rev. Rick Swanson celebrant and preacher.
Morning Prayer: Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m.
Spirituality group: The next meetings are Thursdays, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: The next game is Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
Helping our refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
AA meeting: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; the Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com.
The church’s regular office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30.
— Barbara Cunningham