“If Wisdom has its way, communities of belief will arise.”
— Deepak Chopra
We hope you will join us at Holy Eucharist on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and fellowship follow. The Rev. Richard Swanson, celebrant. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, preacher.
Morning prayer: Wednesdays at 9.
Spirituality Group: The next meetings are Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 20, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: The next game is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
Helping Our Refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s at 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe, for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
AA meeting: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m
The church’s regular office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30. Phone: 802-253-7578.
— Barbara Cunningham