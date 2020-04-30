“The way to happiness: keep your heart free from hate, your mind from worry. Live simply, expect little, give much. Fill your life with love. Scatter sunshine. Forget self, think of others. Do as you would be done by. Try this for a week and you will be surprised.” — Norman Vincent Peale
Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service on May 3 at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, please see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on “Worship & Activity Center.”
The Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, the Episcopal bishop of Vermont, hosts online prayer each morning except Sundays at 8 a.m. and each evening at 8 p.m. She also hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Join the worship hour at zoom.us/j/531110497 (or dial by phone at 646-876-9923, code 531110497#). Password: RockPoint.
There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham