May the light of God
Illumine the heart of my soul.
May the flame of Christ
Kindle me to love.
May the fire of the Spirit
Free me to live
This day, tonight, and forever.
— J. Philip Newell
We hope you will join us at our Holy Eucharist and Healing Service on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m., followed by a Mardi Gras potluck. The Rev. Richard Swanson is celebrant and preacher.
St. John’s will hold a morning Ash Wednesday Holy Eucharist service with disposition of ashes, Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m., and ecumenical evening Ash Wednesday Holy Eucharist service with disposition of ashes at 7 p.m.
To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington.
• Morning prayer: Wednesday mornings, 9 a.m.
• Spirituality group: Ecumenical gathering of women, Thursdays, 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
• AA meeting: Saturdays, 5 p.m.
• The next Mah Jong game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
The church’s regular office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 802-253-7578.
— Barbara Cunningham