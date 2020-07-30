A Psalm of Praise 100 (King James version):
Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.
Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.
Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.
For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.
St. John’s in the Mountain’s remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on “Daily Prayer with the Green Mountain Online Abbey.”
There will be no AA meeting at the church until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice.
Call Deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 or Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
