“The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring.” — Bernard Williams.
We hope you will join us for our online Sunday service on April 19 at 10 a.m. For sign-on information: stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on worship and activity center.
There are no Easter week activities, April 13-19.
There will be no AA meeting at the church until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham