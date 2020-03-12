Many a soul in the battle of life
Trembles with fear at the din and the strife,
Bearing alone, amid trial and care,
Burdens and sorrows God bids you to share.
Do something for others,
Something for others today!
Duty demands it,
And Jesus commands it!
Do something for others today.
— Charles H. Gabriel
We hope you will join us on March 15, the third Sunday of Lent, at our 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service. Following the service, join us for fellowship and coffee hour. The Rev. Richard Swanson, celebrant; The Rev. Deacon Zarina Suárez O’Hagin, preacher.
You are invited to the Third Simple Soup supper on Wednesday, March 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Donations are $8 adults and $5 children under 12 years to benefit the Lamoille County Food Share.
• Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 13, at 9 a.m.
• Morning Prayer: Wednesday, March 18, at 9 a.m.
• Spirituality Group: Thursdays, March 12 and March 19, 10 a.m.
• Bible Study: Thursday, March 12, at 3 p.m.
• Mah Jong: Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m.
• AA Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m.
The church’s regular office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Phone: 802-253-7578.
— Barbara Cunningham