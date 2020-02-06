“Do all the good you can,
By all the means you can,
In all the ways you can,
In all the places you can,
At all the times you can,
To all the people you can,
As long as ever you can."
— John Wesley, an English cleric, theologian and evangelist who was a leader of a revival movement within the Church of England known as Methodism.
We hope you will join us at Holy Eucharist on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and fellowship follows. The Rev. Richard Swanson, celebrant and preacher.
Morning prayer: Wednesday at 9.
Spirituality Group: The next meetings are Thursdays, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: The next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
Helping Our Refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s at 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe, for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
AA meeting: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m.
The church’s regular office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30. Phone: 802-253-7578.
— Barbara Cunningham