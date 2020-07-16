“Today I am going to put aside my ‘when this happens’ and my ‘if only this could be’ and my ‘when things get better’ and my ‘as soon as this.’ I am going to harvest what I now have, gather all the many gifts that are already mine. I am going to observe what has been placed in the granary of my heart and marvel at the abundance. I will stand before this heap of blessings and take a long, grateful look. I will say farewell to my ‘when’ and be thankful for what is.” — Joyce Rupp, “Out of the Ordinary.”
St. John’s in the Mountains’ remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church, and not the building.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, please see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well Sunday morning at 11. (diovermont.org).
There will be no AA meetings at the church until further notice. Please contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Please call Deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 or Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs. Fr. Rick Swanson is on retreat this month.
— Barbara Cunningham
