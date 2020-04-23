We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service on April 26 at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, visit www.stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
The Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, the episcopal bishop of Vermont, hosts online prayer each morning except Sundays at 8 a.m. and each evening at 8 p.m. She also hosts Sunday worship at 11:00 a.m. Join the worship hour at https://zoom.us/j/531110497 (or dial by phone at 646-876-9923, code 531110497#). Password: RockPoint.
There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130 for assistance.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or Senior Warden, Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham