“We are made for complementarity. I have gifts that you do not. Voilá! So we need each other to become fully human.”,
— Desmond Tutu
We hope you will join us at Holy Eucharist with Healing Service on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and annual meeting follow. The Rev. Rick Swanson is celebrant and preacher.
Morning prayer: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.
Spirituality group: Thursdays, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.
Helping Our Refugees: To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington.
AA meeting: Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com.
Church office hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30.
— Barbara Cunningham