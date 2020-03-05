Come meet St. John’s in the Mountains’ theologian-in-residence, Nancy Johnson. On Thursdays at 3 p.m., Nancy is leading a lectionary study. All are encouraged to attend.
We hope you will join us on March 8, the second Sunday of Lent, at our 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service, followed by fellowship and coffee hour. The Rev. Richard Swanson, celebrant and preacher; the Rev. Zarina Suárez O’Hagin, deacon.
Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 6, at 9 a.m.
You are invited to the second Simple Soup supper on Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Donations: $8 adults and $5 children under age 12, which will benefit Lamoille Community Food Share.
Morning Prayer: Wednesday, March 11, at 9.
Spirituality Group: The next meetings are Thursdays, March 5 and March 12, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: The next game is Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
Helping Our Refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
AA meeting: Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m.
Regular church office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30. Phone: 802-253-7578.
— Barbara Cunningham