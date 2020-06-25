“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy.” — Francis of Assisi
St. John’s in the Mountain’s remote Sunday Services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service at 10:00 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see St. John’s website at www.stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., as well Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. at episcopalchurch.org.
There will be no AA meetings at the church until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.