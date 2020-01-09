“With promised mercy will God still the covenant recall, the oath once sworn to Abraham, from foes to save us all; that we might worship without fear and offer lives of praise, in holiness and righteousness to serve God all our days.”
— Carl P. Daw Jr., “Blessed Be the God of Israel.”
We hope you will join us at Holy Eucharist Service on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and congregational conversation follow the service. The Rev. Rick Swanson, celebrant and preacher.
Morning prayer: Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Helping our refugees: Bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s at 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe, for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
Spirituality Group: The next meetings are Thursdays, Jan. 9 and 16, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
Mah Jong: Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
AA meeting: Saturday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; the Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com.
Church office hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30.
— Barbara Cunningham