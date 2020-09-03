“Dear Lord and Father of mankind,
Forgive our foolish ways!
Reclothe us in our rightful mind,
In purer lives Thy service find,
In deeper reverence, praise.
— John Greenleaf Whittier
Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see St. John’s at stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on ”Daily Prayer with the Green Mountain Online Abbey.”
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
