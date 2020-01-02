Please join us on Jan. 5, the Second Sunday of the Season of Christmas, at Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and fellowship follow the service.
On Jan. 6, Epiphany, also called Three Kings’ Day, commemorates the visit of the Magi to the Christ child. This Christian feast day celebrates the revelation of Jesus Christ as God incarnate. We hope you will join us at the Feast of the Epiphany Holy Eucharist Service at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch.
• To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
• Spirituality Group: The next meetings are Thursdays, Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
• Mah Jong: The next game is Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players are encouraged to enjoy the afternoon with us downstairs in the church.
• AA meeting: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m.
• Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; the Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com.
The church’s regular office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30.
— Barbara Cunningham