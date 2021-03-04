This week we will talk about trust, an important thing for society to function. Trust in our institutions and each other allows for us to function with one another. Trust in God allows for people of faith to work toward a better world, not so much because we have definitive proof of it, but because a part of the biblical narrative of God’s promise is better times.
In some ways trust is absolutely necessary for faith. If we allow doubt to get in the way of acting toward our ideal of a more just and loving world, how then will we ever make that ideal real? On the other hand blind and unwavering trust in ideas and acts that work against God’s call for love and justice hinder our ability to follow God.
In Romans 4, Paul reminded his congregation that Abraham had faith that God would make him a father of many nations, even though Abraham was 99 when God made that promise to him. Paul points out that God’s promise made no sense, but faith is not always about what is sensible, it is about what we know is right.
Christians’ faith is trying to do the right thing, even if that is not always the most sensible thing. It was not sensible for Jesus to enter Jerusalem, for Martin Luther King to march in Selma, or for Dietrich Bonhoffer to stand up to Hitler. Still these people knew that what they were doing was morally right, and committed to acts of faith.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
