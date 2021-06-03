This Sunday is Trinity Sunday, and this week we will be talking about the big dream of Christianity, that the world can learn to love everyone and everything in it.
In John 3, Jesus tells us that we need to learn what it means to be born of the Holy Spirit and he compares that spirit to the wind.
This is a passage Christians hold close to their hearts, but it is also one we struggle to understand. My understanding is that Jesus speaks a lot of truth to us through this passage.
Jesus tells us that following God means we need to believe in something that is not grounded in our understanding of the world, but rather encourages us to believe in a big dream for the world.
The dream of Christianity is that the world can and will be a better place. Jesus is telling us that if we are going to be a part of this dream we need to find a way to hold onto it even if we do not know or understand where it takes us.
My criticism of our modern society is that it seems too many of us have given up on the dream of a better world. Jesus tells us that if we are unwilling to let our dreams guide us, we will never make meaningful change in the world.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
