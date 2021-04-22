This Sunday we are going to continue our look at the apostles as they struggled to build a church after Jesus left for heaven. In Acts 3:12-19, Peter talks to his followers about forgiving the people who called for Jesus’ execution.
I should also be upfront that this particular passage of scripture has been used by unforgiving people to inflict a lot of damage in the world, in particular against our Jewish brothers and sisters. When we read this we should know that Peter is not calling out people of a particular faith, but rather of a particular mentality — hate.
In Acts 3, Peter tells us we need to abandon hate even against those who have harmed us. Peter tells us that if we truly wish to see the loving world Jesus calls us to, we have to learn to forgive the way that Jesus did.
Peter told his followers this because many of the people who had joined them after the resurrection were among those who called for the death of Jesus, and they were coming to Peter and the apostles with regrets.
It would have been understandable if Peter had been a little less understanding toward these folks, but Peter chose to forgive, and tell his followers that they were all family, united by the same God and bound by Christ’s call to love.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
