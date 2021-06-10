We often talk about God’s redeeming power as if redemption is something God does to us, but I do not feel there is any biblical reason for us to assume that God is going to zap any of us with a magic laser from heaven that will wipe our sins away for us to forget — like with baptism.
When Jesus talks about redemption I see him talking about the ways in which God leads us to see our mistakes and allows us to heal the harm we ourselves inflict upon one another and the world.
In church we often have conversations about preserving our nation’s history, but often that history consists of stories that make us feel proud of ourselves. History is also the things we are not proud of.
For instance, this last week marked the hundredth anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event where the wealthy black town of Greenwood, Okla., was invaded by an angry lynch mob that destroyed the town, its wealth, and killed over 300 people. The city of Tulsa covered it all up. They covered it up so well that many Americans did not even know the massacre had happened.
Even the children of Tulsa survivors did not know about the massacre, because the city wanted to hide its culpability and the Black folk in town did not want to invite another killing spree. For these reasons, no one talked about the massacre until nearly 50 years after it had happened, and only now has it really gotten national attention.
The Tulsa Race Massacre is our history too. And now that we see our president and our nation taking the time to recognize this shame, we hear folks say that this history should not be taught, because it teaches our children to be ashamed of our country?
Jesus tells us that those of us who are proud of God do not abandon the Holy Spirit of God’s love. Without that love one can never find salvation or redemption, because love is about facing up to what we have done. We cannot change the past, but we must change the future, and in order to do that we need to be honest with each other, but first off we must be honest with ourselves.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
