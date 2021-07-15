This week we talk about pain-in-the butt prophets. In particular, the prophet Amos calling out King Jeroboam in Amos 7:7-15 and John the Baptist, whose voice was cut short by King Herod — yes, that was a pastor pun from Mark 6:14-29.
Both men stand as prophets in the Bible, speaking out about what they felt was social injustice. Amos was a social conservative; he saw the way the Kingdom of Israel was abandoning its moral traditions and spoke out against King Jeroboam for allowing it to happen. On the other end of the spectrum, John the Baptist was more concerned with social equity and pointed out how King Herod abused the laws and traditions of Israel to his own end.
Both prophets made themselves the outspoken pain in the butts of their age, and they did a good job because we are talking about them over two and a half millennia later.
However, I am not sure being a colossal pain helped these men meet their goals. In the case of Amos, no one listened to him, and Israel was destroyed by the Assyrian Empire, and John the Baptist was beheaded.
For those of us who want to enact social change in the world, the lesson we can learn from these two prophets is that being noticed is only half the battle. Being understood is the point.
When Christians speak today are we understood? I don’t think we are, but I also do not think we fully understand what Christ wants us to be saying. Are we speaking the language of love Jesus taught us or have we started speaking something different?
The way we enact God’s love shows our understanding of it, and if we don’t understand what we are doing, how can we expect others to?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
